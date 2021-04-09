Expand / Collapse search

100-year-old woman dances as Irish police serenade her with celebratory saxophone tune

By Austin Williams
FOX TV Digital Team

An Garda Siochana, the national police service for the Republic of Ireland, shared this footage, which they said shows Kathleen Kavanagh being played to by an officer named Mark, who is a member of the force’s band. Credit: An Garda Siochana via Storyful

DUBLIN - An Garda Siochana, the national police service for the Republic of Ireland, shared a heartwarming video on April 4, of an officer playing a saxophone while a woman dances to celebrate her 100th birthday. 

An Garda Siochana shared this footage, which they said shows Kathleen Kavanagh being played to by an officer named Mark, who is a member of the force’s band.

"Garda Mark of the Garda Band and Garda Shane, Community Policing Cabra Garda Station, called to celebrate the 100th birthday of Kathleen Kavanagh from Dublin 7 yesterday. Happy birthday Kathleen!" the police service wrote on Twitter. 

"Garda" also commonly known as Gardaí refers to a member of the Irish police force. Garda Siochana translates to "guardian of the peace." 
 