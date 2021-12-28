Expand / Collapse search

10 things DeSantis wants in Florida's 2022 legislative session

By NSF staff
Published 
Updated 10:31PM
Politics
The News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis officially running for reelection

It's official: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed to run for reelection next year.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis recently released a $99.7 billion budget blueprint for the 2022 legislative session and has touted a series of other proposals. 

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis pitches $99.7-billion budget

Here are 10 of DeSantis’ priorities — big and small — for the session, which will start Jan. 11:

CRYPTOCURRENCY: 

DeSantis has requested $700,000 for cryptocurrency projects at the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Department of Financial Services. For example, a pilot program would allow people to pay for motor-vehicle title certificates through Blockchain technology at the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Has cryptocurrency officially become mainstream?

Cryptocurrency is considered by some to be mainstream, especially after Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady said he wouldn't mind being paid in bitcoin, but despite the exposure, many people are still in the dark when it comes to online coins.

ELECTIONS ENFORCEMENT: 

DeSantis is seeking $5.7 million for a 52-person Office of Election Crimes and Security within the Department of State to investigate and prosecute election-related crimes.

Florida governor makes new push for stricter voting regulations

Despite glowing reviews for the way Florida runs them, Governor Ron DeSantis is urging state lawmakers to take an extra step to ensure the security of elections. He wants them to create a state office dedicated solely to investigating election crimes.

MORE: DeSantis takes aim at elections -- again

FLORIDA STATE GUARD: 

DeSantis has requested $5.4 million to re-establish a 200-member Florida State Guard, which was a defense force set up during World War II to replace Florida National Guard members who were deployed abroad. It would be used to assist the National Guard during emergencies.

RELATED: DeSantis pitches plan to re-establish Florida State Guard

FREEDOM TOWER: 

DeSantis has requested $25 million to restore Miami’s Freedom Tower, which was used in the past to process Cuban refugees. Legislative proposals have already been filed for the work on the nearly 100-year-old building.

GAS TAX CUT: 

DeSantis wants to suspend the state’s 25-cent-a-gallon tax on gasoline for five months, starting July 1. The state would use $1 billion in federal stimulus money to make up for the lost money, as gas taxes go toward transportation projects.

PREVIOUS: DeSantis pitches billion-dollar plan for gas tax relief

HIRING AND KEEPING COPS: 

DeSantis wants increase pay for officers at the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, provide a second round of $1,000 bonuses for first responders and provide $5,000 bonuses to help recruit law-enforcement officers to Florida.

MORE: DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonuses for Florida's first responders

IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN: 

DeSantis has requested $8 million to transport undocumented immigrants out of state, while calling on legislators to expand a 2019 law targeting so-called "sanctuary cities" and a 2020 law that requires all government employers and some contractors to use a federal electronic system known as E-Verify to check the immigration status of new workers.

PREVIOUS: DeSantis takes aim at federal immigration policies by targeting 'sanctuary cities'

SNAKE HUNT: 

DeSantis wants $3 million as part of the state’s efforts to remove invasive Burmese pythons, which threaten wildlife and ecosystems in the Everglades.

Florida kicks off yearly python hunt

The Python Challenge is going on from July 9-18. Tony Sadiku talks with FWC about the importance of this annual competition that boasts a $10,000 grand prize this year for the most pythons caught.

MORE: Florida Python Challenge underway to raise awareness about nonnative species

TEACHER BONUSES: 

DeSantis wants to use $238 million in federal stimulus money to give a second round of $1,000 bonuses to teachers and principals in an effort to retain educators amid an ongoing teacher shortage.

PREVIOUS: Florida governor pitches $1,000 bonus for principals, teachers from state budget

TESTING OVERHAUL: 

DeSantis wants to spend $15.5 million to carry out a plan that would replace the statewide standardized tests known as the Florida Standards Assessments with a progress-monitoring system.

DeSantis announces reelection bid

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he we will be running for reelection in 2022, not for president.