No Kings March Orlando: Live updates, what to know

The Brief "No Kings" protests are planned in Orlando and across Central Florida on Saturday, March 28. Organizers expect thousands to attend rallies in downtown Orlando, near City Hall. FOX 35 News+ will be streaming live coverage of the rallies in Orlando and across the United States. Watch in the video player above.



Thousands are expected to attend "No Kings" marches and rallies in Orlando, across Central Florida, and spanning the United States on Saturday, March 28.

Here's everything you need to know about the Orlando "No Kings" protest, as well as live news and updates on the other marches happening across Florida and the U.S.

What to know about Orlando "No Kings" March

The Orlando march will be held outside Orlando City Hall in downtown Orlando. It's scheduled to start at 12 p.m. and go through 2 p.m.

What is the No Kings Protest?

What we know:

The "No Kings" marches and protests are organized locally by individual and grassroots groups. Those attending are protesting various issues and policies of President Donald Trump's administration, such as ICE, immigration, the war in Iran, and the economy.

"In America, we have No Kings," reads the movement's website.

"On March 28, we show up together, and we say, loud and clear: No Kings."

Other "No Kings" marches in Central Florida

There are more than a dozen "No Kings" marches and rallies planned in Orlando and Central Florida. Click here to find a march or event near you.