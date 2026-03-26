Florida jury awards $14M to woman who ate ice cream with nails, metal shards in it: Documents

The Brief A Brevard County woman has been awarded $14 million in a case involving contaminated ice cream. A lawsuit claimed the woman purchased ice cream from Bruster's Ice Cream that had nails and metal shards in it. The woman's attorneys said the woman suffered serious injuries after eating the ice cream.



A Florida woman who filed a lawsuit after she ate ice cream that was reportedly contaminated with nails and metal fragments, leading to years of health issues, was awarded a multi-million judgment in Brevard County court – $14 million.

The lawsuit was originally filed in 2019, but the case went to trial earlier this month. The jury found the ice cream franchise liable.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Brandy Buckley said she went to the Bruster's Ice Cream store in Palm Bay, Florida, in 2018 and bought some ice cream.

She claimed in the lawsuit that the ice cream she purchased was contaminated with "foreign and unnatural objects," including metal nails and metal shards, according to her attorneys.

She ate the ice cream, but was unaware that it had nails or metal pieces in it, according to the court documents. She swallowed some of the metal pieces, which caused internal injuries, according to her attorneys.

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According to the lawsuit, Buckley needed emergency surgery, where doctors reportedly removed a nail and several metal shards from her body. She also suffered medical complications, including portal vein thrombosis and internal bleeding.

"An ablation was performed, which ultimately resulted in permanent infertility," attorneys said in a news release.

The jury found the national Bruster's franchise and the local ice cream shop liable for damages, and awarded Buckley $14,147,5245.39, according to her attorneys.

FOX 35 has reached out to Bruster's Ice Cream for comment.