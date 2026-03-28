No Kings protests: Photos, videos from Orlando, Central Florida rallies

Thousands of people attended "No Kings" protests in Sanford, Orlando, Cocoa, and other spots across Central Florida to protest policies from President Donald Trump's administration.

More protests are planned across the country, including in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Several people FOX 35 reporters talked to at the Florida-area events were protesting several issues, including ICE and immigration enforcement, LGBTQ+ issues, First Amendment issues, and the conflict in Iran.

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PHOTOS: No Kings Protests in Cocoa, Orlando, Sanford,

Image 1 of 18 ▼ A view of some signs at the "No Kings" protest in Cocoa, Florida on March 28, 2026.

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