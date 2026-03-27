Judicial misconduct allegations: Florida judge faces ethics charges for making racial insensitive comments

The Brief The Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission has filed formal charges against Orange County Circuit Judge John E. Jordan III following two 2025 incidents that allegedly violated judicial canons. These alleged incidents investigate racially insensitive remarks during a plea hearing, which he later was ill-considered given the demeaning historical stereotypes associated with the phrase. Additionally, the commission cited Jordan for unprofessional conduct after he repeatedly told public defenders to "shut up" during a trial.



A Florida judge is being investigated for his behavior, including making racially insensitive comments to a defendant, in a courtroom.

A judicial ethics case is looking into the alleged behavior of Circuit Court Judge John E. Jordan III stemming from two incidents last year. Jordan presides in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court – covering Orange and Osceola counties.

Ethics committee: 2 incidents violate judicial canons

What we know:

In a case filed by the Judicial Qualifications Committee, the Florida Supreme Court is looking into the alleged actions of Circuit Court Judge John E. Jordan – whose behavior is said to be in violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct.

The stipulations findings against Jordan – which were filed March 26 – describe two incidents in 2025.

Racially insensitive comments

During a July 28, 2025 plea hearing for a felony battery case, Jordan discussed possible sanctions in which the defendant – a 33-year-old black woman negotiated a plea with the state for 30 hours of community service – Jordan could be heard discussing with the defendant's uncle – a black man and farmer – if he had ever chopped cotton before.

"You ever chopped cotton before? You know what that is? You take a hoe and you knock out the weeds. That’ll—That’ll straighten you up real quick doing that stuff," Jordan reportedly said.

After being questioned by the ethics panel, Jordan said this was the first and only time he's asked someone whether they've "chopped cotton" before.

"Judge Jordan also acknowledged that his questions and comments in this instance were ill-considered," charging documents stated, "In particular, Judge Jordan acknowledges that he failed to consider how his comments, as a judge considering whether to order a black defendant to "work the land," immediately followed by a reference to ‘chopping cotton,’ could have been interpreted (and indeed were interpreted) as inappropriate, especially in light of the historically demeaning stereotype associating black people with picking cotton."

Furthermore, Jordan said he didn't know why he suggested that possible action of discipline rather than working at a business or volunteering at a charity, the commission said.

"The commission remains concerned that Judge Jordan failed to grasp in the moment, or in the days thereafter, how his words clearly were inappropriate," the filing said.

Scolding public defenders

Earlier in the year, during an April 9, 2025 jury selection – while presiding over an aggravated battery case – Jordan unprofessionally scolded two public defenders. This was done in a manner that was "not patient, dignified or courteous," charges say.

Jordan appeared "annoyed" that the defenders didn't confer with their client about the jurors' lunch break, when he asked, "How much time do you need? Can I get you something to eat? Something to drink?" the filing said.

In the court recording, Jordan could be heard telling the defenders three times to "shut up," the formal charges say. The defenders described Jordan's unprofessional tone during an earlier conflict, the filing said.

When a public defender moved for a mistrial to disqualify Jordan, he initially denied the motion, then remarked, "I’m not going to deal with this pettiness like this," before declaring the mistrial.

What's next:

Jordan insisted he's not racist, FOX 35's Chris Lindsay reported. The commission said it doesn't have any evidence to prove that race played a role in any of the judgments on his record, Lindsay said.

The recommendation for public reprimand has been sent to the state supreme court.