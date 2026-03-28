2 killed after car crashes into home and sparks fire, officials say

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The Brief The driver of the vehicle was traveling above the posted speed limit when they lost control. According to reports, the vehicle struck a utility pole before rotating and crashing into a nearby house at the intersection of West Ella J. Gilmore Street. Officials state that both the driver and passenger of the Honda Civic were pronounced dead at the scene.



Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a deadly crash that occurred along South Hawthorne Avenue on Saturday, just north of 13th Street, involving a 2008 Honda Civic that was traveling southbound at the time of the incident.

According to preliminary reports, the driver of the vehicle was traveling above the posted speed limit when they lost control. The car veered off the roadway to the right, striking a utility pole before rotating and crashing into a nearby house at the intersection of West Ella J. Gilmore Street.

Reports suggest that the impact caused the vehicle to overturn and ignite, quickly becoming engulfed in flames. The fire spread to the residence involved in the collision, causing damage to the structure. Despite the severity of the incident, the two occupants inside the home were not injured.

Officials state that both the driver and passenger of the Honda Civic were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under active investigation.