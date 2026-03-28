Suspect flees during traffic stop, search underway in Wildwood, officials say

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The Brief Officials are currently searching for a Hispanic male described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with short black hair. Active law enforcement is present near Warm Spring Avenue and Marsh Bend Trail within The Villages community in Wildwood. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact authorities at 352-793-2621.



The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced that there is an active law enforcement presence near Warm Spring Avenue and Marsh Bend Trail within The Villages community in Wildwood.

Officials are currently searching for a Hispanic male described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with short black hair. The individual reportedly fled from a traffic stop and was last seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

At this time, no additional details have been released. Residents are advised to remain aware of their surroundings while law enforcement continues the search.

An update will be provided once the area has been cleared.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact authorities at 352-793-2621 or call 911 immediately.