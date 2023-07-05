5 free fun things to do in Central Florida with your children this summer

Are you looking for something fun to do this summer with your children that won't break the bank? Here are five free activities worth exploring in Central Florida.

Visit Orlando area splash pads

Many parks in Central Florida have free splash pads, which are the perfect place for children to cool off and have fun. Click the splash pad nearest you below for what you need to know:

Enjoy free movies in the park

Many cities in Central Florida organize free outdoor movie screenings during the summer. Grab a blanket, pack some snacks, and enjoy a family-friendly movie under the stars. Check with your local parks and recreation department for schedules and locations.

Attend story time and other library activities

Check with your local libraries for free story time sessions and other interactive activities for children during the summer. It's a great way to foster a love for reading and engage with other kids.

Explore nature trails and parks

Central Florida is home to many beautiful parks and nature trails. Take your children on a hike or a leisurely walk, enjoy a picnic, and let them connect with nature. Some popular options include: Tibet-Butler Preserve, The Disney Wilderness Preserve and Lake Lotus Park.

Attend community events

Keep an eye out for community events, festivals, and parades happening in your area during the summer. Many of these events offer free entertainment, including live music, children's activities, and performances.