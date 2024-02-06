1-year-old boy found dead in Brevard County: deputies

Stream FOX 35 News

Brevard County deputies are investigating after a 1-year-old boy was found dead Monday morning, authorities said.

Investigators said the child was found unresponsive when a parent went to check on him.

It's unknown at this time how the boy died. Officials are awaiting autopsy results.

There was no evidence of suspicious injuries or abuse, deputies said.

