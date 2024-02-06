90-year-old woman killed in early-morning Melbourne crash, police say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 90-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened just before 6:20 a.m. in the area of South Harbor City Boulevard and East Hibiscus Boulevard, according to a press release from the Melbourne Police Department.

The 90-year-old woman, identified as Ismael Rivera of Palm Bay, was driving her Kia Soul on South Harbor City Boulevard, and as she was trying to make a left turn onto East Hibiscus Boulevard, she was struck by a Chevy Tahoe. A 41-year-old woman from Melbourne was behind the wheel of the SUV, police said.

"It is unknown if alcohol/drugs were a factor in this crash at this time," police said.

The crash remains under investigation.