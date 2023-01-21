Florida man shot, tried to rob person he rear-ended outside popular Orlando restaurant: Police

Orlando police are searching for a man who shot and attempted to rob a driver he rear-ended outside an Orlando restaurant before fleeing the scene.

Police are searching for a person driving a gold, older-model Nissan Murano who allegedly rear-ended a car outside a Texas roadhouse on the 6300 block of South Semoran Boulevard.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., a man who was a passenger in the car that was rear-ended got out of the vehicle to speak to the Nissan Murano driver.

The driver of the Murano reportedly entered the victim's car and took his backpack which led to an argument and struggle, The Murano driver pulled out a gun and shot the victim before getting back into his car and taking off, police said.

The man who was shot was able to run to the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse where responding officers discovered him and were able to apply a tourniquet to his injuries. He was taken to an area hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was initially reported as a road rage incident, but police said this is an attempted robbery and attempted murder case.

Police said they do not have any suspect information yet.

If you have any additional details on the case, call Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.