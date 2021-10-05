$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Florida

article

Someone in California is waking up nearly $700 million richer.

One jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Morro Bay which is northwest of Los Angeles, earning the lucky winner an estimated $699.8 million lottery prize. The winner will be able to choose between the annuity option paid over 29 years or the cash option of $496 million.

However, someone in Florida is taking home $1 million!

RELATED: Powerball jackpot: Winning $699.8 million ticket sold in California

FOX 35 News is working to find out where that winning ticket was sold. If you want to check your ticket, the winning numbers are: 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and the Powerball was 15.

No one had won the Powerball jackpot since June 5. Monday’s winner earned the seventh-largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

TRENDING: 'Please don't yell at my kids today': Video of mom confronting bus driver goes viral

There were five $1 million-winning tickets sold; two in Massachusetts and one each in Virginia, Florida and Arizona.

Monday’s 41st drawing set a record, topping the previous mark of 36 drawings that ended in January 2021. The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.