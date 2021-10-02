'Please don't yell at my kids today': Video of mom confronting bus driver goes viral

article

A TikTok video of a Tennessee mother confronting her children's school bus driver has gone viral.

Cassaundra Rubi tells WJHL that she has had ongoing issues with the Washington County Schools bus driver over her alleged treatment of her children.

In the video, while Rubi's kids get on the bus, she asks the bus driver "Please don’t yell at my kids today."

The bus driver's reaction is one Rubi says she did not expect.

"I don’t yell at your kids… No, I do not. You shut your mouth."

Rubi is heard telling the driver that her kids come home crying every day. The video suggests that the bus driver flips Rubi off as it leaves for school following the uncomfortable exchange.

"They used to love the bus," Rubi told WJHL. "So I was like, let me just ask her nicely, ‘please don’t yell at my kids.’ Honestly, I thought her response was going to be completely different."

The video has been viewed on TikTok over 30 million times.

According to WJHL, the school district has vowed to investigate.

