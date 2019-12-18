1 man shot near Universal Studios, Orlando police say
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the area of Carrier Dr. and Lakehurst Dr. near Universal Studios just before 3:00 a.m. They say an adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No other details have been released.
This is an active investigation.