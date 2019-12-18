1 man shot near Universal Studios, Orlando police say

article

The Orlando Police Department is investigating after a man was shot early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the area of Carrier Dr. and Lakehurst Dr. near Universal Studios just before 3:00 a.m. They say an adult male was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other details have been released.

This is an active investigation.