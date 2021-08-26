1 man shot in chest during deputy-involved shooting in Sanford: officials
SANFORD, Fla. - Officials are investigating a deputy-involved shooting where one person was shot in Sanford.
Investigators have not said if a deputy is the one who was injured.
First responders were called to Riverview Avenue near Palm Drive around 2:20 Thursday morning.
A 27-year-old man was reportedly shot in the chest and transported as a trauma alert. He is said to be in grave condition.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
