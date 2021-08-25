Man steals FedEx truck, takes wild ride through Daytona Beach, police say

A FedEx truck was stolen and taken on a wild ride in Daytona Beach, police say.

The driver stepped out of the truck to make a delivery and the suspected thief stepped in and sped off in the vehicle.

Investigators are now trying to determine whether the man accused of stealing the truck wanted the package or was just looking for a joyride.

Daytona Beach police officers are still trying to piece together what happened just before 5 p.m. near the 600 block of Tomoka Road.

A short time later, police caught up with the truck. They followed the driver down N. Wild Olive Blvd.

The truck eventually blew a tire and the driver was unable to negotiate a turn and crashed into a utility pole.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His identity was not immediately released.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.