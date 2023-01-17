1 killed in shooting in Kissimmee, deputies say

One person was shot and killed in Kissimmee on Monday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to 1280 Arisha Drive regarding a shooting and found the victim. He was taken to Celebration Hospital where he died of his injuries, authorities said.

Though investigators did not release any information about a potential suspect, they said the incident appeared to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 407-348-2222.