1 killed in airboat crash in Brevard County, deputies say

One person was killed in an airboat accident in Brevard County on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

This happened at the Lone Cabbage Fish Camp on State Road 520 on the St. Johns River.

Two women who were out on an airboat said they rushed out to the boat when they saw it was empty.

"We could clearly see there was nobody in either of the seats. So we pulled up, jumped off and ran over," they said. "There was a man that was submerged under the water, underneath his airboat."

The women said they pulled him out, but he was already gone.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident. No other information has been released.

Check back for updates.