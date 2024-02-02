1 killed, 1 injured in Marion County crash, FHP says

Watch FOX 35 Live

A woman died and another person was injured following a crash in Marion County Friday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 9:45 a.m., a 70-year-old woman was driving east on County Road 314 while a 25-year-old man was driving west on County Road 314.

For "unknown reasons," the woman crossed the center line and entered the westbound lane striking the man's car on its left front side.

The woman's car came to a rest facing the southwesterly direction in the eastbound lane.

The man was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and the woman died.

The crash remains under investigation.