1 injured after SUV smashes into Seminole County car transmission repair shop: officials

One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a car transmission repair center on Monday, according to officials.

The Seminole County Fire Department said the crash happened at 8250 S. Highway 17-92 in Fern Park, an AAMCO Transmissions & Total Car Care location.

Two SUVs – a Nissan Armada and Hyundai Santa Fe – were headed south on U.S. 17-92 before the accident, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The Nissan wound up rear-ending the Hyundai, and the impact caused the former to run off the road and crash into the side of the AAMCO building.

The crash caused "significant damage," according to the fire department.

Photo: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said the Nissan driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The other driver wasn't transported and remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.

