1 injured, 2 in custody following shooting in Sanford

Sanford police officers are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of E. 9th Street and Bay Avenue.

A police spokesman said one man was injured and is undergoing surgery. His condition was not immediately known.

Officers spotted and pursued a vehicle believed to be connected to the incident into Orange County. With the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, two suspects were taken into custody and are now being questioned.

