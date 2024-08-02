1 dead, suspect in custody after Bunnell stabbing: police

Stream FOX 35:

One person was killed and another is in custody after a stabbing at a home in Bunnell on Friday morning, according to police.

Just before 8:15 a.m., officials received a 911 call from a resident in the home who said a "stabbing of their relative" was "in progress" in the 400 block of South Pine Street. Officials with the Bunnell Police Department, Flagler County Sheriff's Office and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded.

Officials found a victim in the home's driveway in critical condition. They were treated on-site and then transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The alleged suspect was also found nearby and was taken into custody amid the ongoing investigation, police said. The suspect's identity also hasn't been released.

At this time, police said they believe this incident was domestic in nature and there's no threat to the surrounding community.

FOX 35 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.