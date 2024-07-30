Innocent bystander killed in Orlando gas station shooting after suspect returns to scene of fight: deputies

Stream FOX 35:

A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at an Orlando gas station that left an innocent bystander dead, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey Figueroa Rivera, 46, is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after he allegedly returned to the scene of an earlier physical fight with a man and opened fire "indiscriminately" on three people at the gas station in the 800 block of West Lancaster Road at around 11:20 p.m.

"None of the three people who were shot were involved in the initial altercation with Rivera," deputies said. "The person who was involved in the initial altercation was not shot."

Deputies have identified the innocent bystander who was shot and later died as 66-year-old Ronald Steve Roberts. He was pronounced dead on Monday after he was transported to a local hospital.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office did not release any additional information about the other two people who were shot.

Rivera is currently in custody at the Orange County Jail without bond and is facing the following charges, according to online jail records:

Second degree murder with a firearm

Aggravated battery with a firearm (2 counts)

Aggravated assault with a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Open carrying of a weapon

No other details have been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.