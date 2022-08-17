1 dead after multi-car crash in Brevard County, troopers say

One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday in Brevard County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on N Courtenay Parkway and E Hall Road in Merritt Island.

Troopers said the crash involved a 2008 Toyota Sequoia, a 2010 Hyundai Elantra and a 2005 Toyota Camry. One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. A passenger was airlifted to Holmes Regional Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The other two drivers remained on the scene and were not taken to a local hospital. A traffic homicide team is investigating.

