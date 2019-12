article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a fatal crash occurred in Seminole County on Monday morning.

They said that the crash occurred at 5:50 a.m. on S.R. 46 and Bella Foresta Place.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

S.R. 46 is closed in the area, FHP confirmed.

