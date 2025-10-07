1 dead after crash between 2 tractor trailers, Tesla on I-4 in Lake Mary: Troopers

The Brief A deadly crash took place Monday night on Interstate 4 in Lake Mary. The crash took place between a Tesla that was stopped in the road and two tractor trailers. The driver of the Tesla, a 43-year-old man from Deltona, was killed in the crash.



One person is dead following a crash that took place between two tractor trailers and a Tesla Monday night on Interstate 4 in Lake Mary, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

What led to the deadly crash?

What we know:

Troopers with the FHP say the crash took place around 9:27 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-4, east of Lake Mary Boulevard at Mile Marker 98.

According to a crash report, the incident involved a Tesla and two tractor trailers.

The crash took place when a Tesla was stopped in the eastbound center lane in the area, while two semi-tractor trailers were approaching the Tesla, both in the center lane.

One of the tractor trailers changed lanes to avoid hitting the Tesla, while the other veered in an attempt not to hit the Tesla but hit the back of the car. This caused the tractor trailer that hit the Tesla to strike the guardrail and overturn on its side. The impact also caused the Tesla to run off the road and hit the other tractor trailer.

Officials say the driver of the Tesla, a 43-year-old man from Deltona, died at the scene of the crash. The drivers of the tractor trailers were not injured and remained at the scene of the incident.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear why the driver of the Tesla was stopped in the middle of the road.

What's next:

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.