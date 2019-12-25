1 dead after Christmas Day boating accident on Lake Harney

article

One person is dead after a tragic Christmas Day accident on a lake in Central Florida, officials said.

According to Seminole County Fire, authorities responded to C.S. Lee Park at 4600 State Road 46. They said a boat hit a pylon in Lake Harney.

One person was killed.

Lake Harney straddles the county line between Volusia County and Seminole County.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are handling the investigation. No other details have been released.

FOX 35 News has a reporter on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Latest news:

