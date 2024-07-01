1 dead after car wedged under tractor-trailer hauling boats on I-75 in Marion County: officials

Stream FOX 35:

A Dodge Challenger found itself wedged underneath a tractor-trailer hauling pontoon boats along Interstate 75 in Marion County on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The deadly crash happened near mile marker 358 in the southbound lanes of I-75 just after 4 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue said.

Several 911 callers reported a car "lodged underneath the tractor-trailer," firefighters said. Minutes later, firefighters arrived at the scene to find the blue Dodge Challenger "pinned under the trailer."

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other occupants in the car, firefighters confirmed after lifting the tractor-trailer up and pulling the car out.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Marion County Fire Rescue responded to a deadly crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer hauling pontoon boats on Sunday, June 30. (Photo: Marion County Fire Rescue)

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.