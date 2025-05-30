Florida Legislature reaches preliminary budget agreement

The Florida Legislature has tentatively reached a budget agreement, Florida House speaker Daniel Perez told state leaders in a memo late Friday.

What we know:

"I appreciate everyone’s patience during this unusual and protracted allocation process. I am pleased to inform you that we have reached an agreement with the Florida Senate," he said in the memo, adding that the budget conference would begin next week.

Among the negotiated agreements that Perez noted in his memo:

$2.25 billion in recurring revenue reductions

Elimination of the business rent tax ($900 million)

Permanent sales tax exemptions ($350 million)

$250 million in debt reduction

"We will also be taking up a joint resolution to amend the Florida Constitution to raise the cap on the Budget Stabilization Fund (BSF) from 10% to 25% and require an annual payment ($750 million) into the BSF until the cap has been reached," he said.

The Florida House will convene on Thursday, June 5 at 9 a.m. The House Budget will convene that same day in the afternoon.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his budget proposal in February – and tasked the Florida Legislature to take it up quickly. However, state lawmakers had to extend their talks as they were unable to reach an agreement.

Among Gov. DeSantis' budget wishes:

Repeal of the state's business rent tax

Creation of a new venture capital tax credit program, funded at $100 million

A 14-day back-to-school sales tax holiday on school supplies, clothing, and computers

Two 14-day disaster preparedness sales tax holidays on hurricane supplies

A one-month summer sales tax holiday on outdoor recreation items

A 7-day tool time sales tax holiday on tools

Second Amendment sales tax holiday between Memorial Day and Fourth of July on ammunition, firearms, and accessories

A two-month boating fuel tax holiday on gas

A year-long exemption of the mortgage tax

A 2-year delay of the natural gas fuel tax set to start Jan. 1, 2026