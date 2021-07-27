1 dead, 2 injured following multi-car crash on Old Winter Garden Road

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal crash in Orange County that left one person dead and two others injured.

The multi-car crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Klondike Street and Old Winter Garden Road.

Investigators said a 2006 Dodge Charger was exiting a driveway with the driver attempting to go northbound onto Old Winter Garden Road. According to a report by the FHP, the driver lost control of the car, crossed into opposing lanes of Old Winter Garden Road, and collided head-on with a 2015 Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Rogue, described as a 48-year-old man, died at the scene, according to FHP troopers.

The Charger also clipped a third vehicle, a 2007 Lexus RX250. The driver of that vehicle, a 56-year-old man, sustained minor injuries while the driver of the Charger, a 43-year-old man, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement

The identities of the drivers were not released. This crash remains under investigation.