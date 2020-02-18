1 dead, 2 in hospital after wrong-way crash on U.S. 192 in Osceola County

article

One person is dead and two others have been taken to the hospital after a wrong-way driver crashed into a vehicle on U.S. 192 on Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a crash occurred in Osceola County at 4 a.m. on Tuesday on U.S. 192 and Hibiscus Road.

They said that two pickup trucks were involved. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes when one of the trucks was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. The truck driving the wrong-way caught fire after the collision.

The driver heading the wrong way in the truck was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said. Two occupants of the other truck were transported to a hospital.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 192 are reportedly blocked at this time.

