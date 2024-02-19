1 dead, 1 injured in early morning Kissimmee crash, troopers say

A man was killed and another was injured in an early morning crash on South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at around 5:15 a.m. on South Orange Blossom Trail and Ham Brown Road, troopers said.

A preliminary investigation from traffic homicide investigators revealed that an adult male, whose identity has not yet been release yet, was headed west on OBT in a Hyundai Sonata. When he tried to make a left turn onto Ham Brown Road, he entered the direct path of a Honda Civic and the two vehicles collided.

The Civic ran off the roadway to the right and collided with a concrete utility pole. The driver was transported with "serious injuries" to a local hospital. He was identified as a 33-year-old man from Brandon, Florida.

The driver of the Sonata was pronounced deceased after being transported, troopers said.

Roadblocks are currently in place at the intersection of OBT and Ham Brown Road.

The crash remains under investigation.