1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree along I-4: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - A passenger died after being ejected from a car that crashed into a tree along Interstate 4 in Volusia County on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The driver was transported to a hospital with injuries.
A 1996 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Interstate 4 near mile marker 105 when the driver lost control, veering off the roadway onto the outside shoulder, troopers said. The vehicle then collided with trees on the shoulder.
The passenger was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to HCA Lake Monroe Hospital in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.
