1 dead, 1 in critical condition from possible home invasion in Daytona Beach, police say

One person is dead and another is in critical condition from a possible home invasion in Daytona Beach, police said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that a possible home invasion occurred on Westmoreland Road.

They said that a man and woman, who were both residents at the home, were shot.

They were reportedly transported to the hospital. One of the victims has died while the other is in critical condition.

This story is developing, check back for updates.