Central Florida teen dead, 2 other teens hurt after crash on I-95, troopers say

Troopers said three teenagers from Daytona Beach were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 that left one of them dead Sunday afternoon.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old boy was driving a pickup truck on I-95 and was preparing to take the exit to International Golf Parkway in St. Johns County when the truck ran off the road.

The truck then overturned on its roof. A 19-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the crash site. He was wearing a seat belt, the FHP report stated.

The driver and another passenger – a 14-year-old boy – suffered minor injuries.