Proposed $1B sports complex in Ocoee sparks debate ahead of public hearing

A $1 billion sports complex, named "The Dynasty," is being proposed for Ocoee by Montierre Development.

Proposed Ocoee sport complex receiving mixed reactions

What we know:

Spanning 150 acres, the Ocoee Regional Sports Complex would feature over 17 multipurpose sports fields, restaurants, retail spaces, and a hotel.

The proposed location is near Ocoee Apopka and Fullers Cross Roads. The project has not yet been approved by the city council, with a public hearing scheduled for February 18. If approved, construction is expected to be completed by 2027.

What we don't know:

While the proposal is ambitious, several questions remain unanswered. City officials, including the mayor and city manager’s office, have not publicly addressed the project ahead of the upcoming hearing.

It is unclear how the development will impact traffic flow, infrastructure, and community resources. Additionally, details about how the project will be funded, as well as potential economic incentives or tax implications, have yet to be disclosed.

The backstory:

Ocoee has experienced rapid growth in recent years, with an increasing number of housing developments and businesses expanding into the area. While some residents welcome development, others are concerned about the strain on existing infrastructure.

Traffic congestion has been a longstanding issue, and the introduction of a large sports complex could further impact roadways. The proposal for "The Dynasty" represents both a major investment in the region and a test of Ocoee’s ability to manage rapid urban expansion.

Big picture view:

The proposed sports complex reflects a broader trend of major investments in recreational and commercial spaces across Florida. As Central Florida continues to grow, large-scale projects like "The Dynasty" can bring economic benefits, tourism, and new business opportunities. However, they also pose challenges related to infrastructure, housing, and quality of life for existing residents.

The public hearing on February 18 will provide an opportunity for community members to voice their concerns and for city officials to weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks of the development.

When will the sports complex open?

Timeline:

The next key milestone for the project is the city council’s public hearing on February 18 at 6:15 p.m. at 1 N. Bluford Avenue. This meeting will determine whether the project moves forward. If approved, construction is expected to be completed by 2027.

What they're saying:

Some residents are concerned about the impact of the project, particularly on traffic and infrastructure.

"That’s going to be a lot of traffic," said Darrell Gillaspie, who lives near the proposed site. "We already have a lot of townhomes that were just built down the road, and you can already see more traffic. A lot more traffic… and it’s going to get even worse if they do that."

Longtime resident Ronnie Wood shares similar concerns.

"The roads can’t handle the traffic now, they keep building, building, building," Wood said. He fears the continued expansion may eventually force him to leave. "Eventually move. It’s getting too big, built up around here for me."

However, other residents see the development as a positive step for Ocoee’s growth.

"It’s going to happen, so we’ve just got to adapt," said Robert Brown, who recently opened Avera Hair Studio in downtown Ocoee. While he acknowledges potential challenges, he supports the project. "Everything is booming here in central Florida, so it’s important to go with the punches."

Despite differing opinions, many residents recognize that Ocoee is changing.

"We just all want the best for Ocoee," Brown said. "To really see it thrive!"

