WMO: Greek alphabet will no longer be used if hurricane names run out

article

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said that the Greek alphabet will no longer be used to name tropical cyclones.

Instead, they have a supplemental list that will be used if the regular names are exhausted.

The backup names for Atlantic tropical cyclones are:

Adria

Braylen

Caridad

Deshawn

Emery

Foster

Gemma

Heath

Isla

Jacobus

Kenzie

Lucio

Makayla

Nolan

Orlanda

Pax

Ronin

Sophie

Tayshaun

Viviana

Will

Those names will only be used if the regular names are exhausted though.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season names are:

Advertisement

Ana

Bill

Claudette

Danny

Elsa

Fred

Grace

Henri

Ida

Julian

Kate

Larry

Mindy

Nicholas

Odette

Peter

Rose

Sam

Teresa

Victor

Wanda

Early predictions from Colorado State University, which issues seasonal hurricane forecasts each year, says this year is leaning toward a 65-percent chance of an above-normal 2021 season. The university will release its formal forecast on April 8th.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Weather App for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

Last year, the Atlantic hurricane season put up a record 30 named storms --- requiring the use of the auxiliary Greek alphabet for the second time ever. The first time was in 2005, when 27 storms formed, including Hurricane Katrina.

The WMO also said that Dorian (2019) and Laura (2020) have been retired from rotating lists of hurricane names. They have been replaced with Dexter and Leah.

Make sure you have the FOX 35 Weather App downloaded and ready to receive daily forecasts and to be the first to know when severe weather is coming to your area.