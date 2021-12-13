Will it be warm on Christmas? A deep dive into Florida's forecast

When you think of Christmas, thoughts of snow and cold weather fill the mind. However, in Florida, think again.

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King took a deep dive into the long-range forecast for the state and observed trends that show rather warm weather this month.

The GFS Model shows that while Florida could experience some small blows from a few fronts, nothing more than a few showers are expected.

"No strong storms or intrusions of cold air are expected through at least the 23rd of the month," Chief Meteorologist King said.

This is mostly due to a ridge of high pressure that will wipe away any fronts that come towards the Sunshine State.

On Christmas day, Chief Meteorologist King said to expect temperatures between 78 to 85 degrees.

As for this Monday in Central Florida, it will also be warm.

A few showers are said to be possible throughout Monday afternoon, mostly east of Interstate 95 and closer to the beach communities though.

