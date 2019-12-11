Wet weather pattern setting up over Florida next few days

This is the season of cold fronts! Our latest front is currently sitting right over Central Florida and is bogged down. This front will continue to be the focus for waves of energy traveling along with it, and at times producing some light rainfall.

Eventually, a storm center will form out over the Gulf of Mexico along this front, and throw some more rain towards us on Friday and early Saturday.

Right now, the computer models take the bulk of the rainfall to our north into Georgia. There will also be a few strong storms forming near the low-pressure center, also up in Georgia. Here in Central Florida, we can expect scattered showers with a line of rainfall developing late Friday into Saturday. Once this line pushes through Saturday morning we will once again return to sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

The best chance for heavier rain totals will be for you along the coast, with some locations in Brevard and Volusia and Flagler counties picking up more than an inch of rainfall. Right now, we are running below normal in rainfall, so we could use a little.