Wet Weather for East Coast Trick-or-Treaters

As Floridians prepare for an unseasonably warm Halloween, many children along the Mid-Atlantic will be indoors.

A large storm system with a powerful cold front will impact much of the Eastern United States, with severe thunderstorms possible from Central Pennsylvania to North Carolina.

The Storm Prediction Center, (SPC) has put these states under an "enhanced risk" for severe storms, with strong wind gusts being the main threat.

The low pressure system will intensify and head toward the Great Lakes today and into New England on Friday.

Cold air wrapping around the strong low will bring wet snow across the Midwest and into the central Great Lakes tonight.

The weather pattern will quiet down behind the system, which means great weekend weather.