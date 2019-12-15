Weekly Weather Watch - Sunday December 15

article

After a stormy Saturday morning, our weekend weather across Central Florida was glorious,with highs in the 70s and tons of sunshine. Looking ahead to this week, our warming trend continues as high temperatures reach the low-mid 80s for most on Monday and Tuesday. However, a cold front arrives early Wednesday morning, keeping our temperatures from Wednesday through Friday below normal. On the map above, much of Central Florida will see temperatures for the week averaging near or slightly below normal. In other words, keep some cold-weather gear handy.

December is generally a dry month in Central Florida. The bulk of our rainfall comes near and along cold fronts. Late Tuesday into Wednesday, as a cold front pushes through, we'll likely see some rain showers and maybe brief locally heavy downpours. The remainder of the week looks dry until another storm system approaches on Saturday (at the earliest). On the map above, most of Florida will see slightly drier-than-normal conditions this upcoming week.



Finally, looking ahead to our following week, Christmas Day is Wednesday, December 25. Right now, our forecast calls for highs in the low-mid 70s, which is seasonal here in Central Florida. This time of year, extended forecasts may be quite variable, so we'll update this forecast through the week.