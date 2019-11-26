Weather-Lore Halo Around The Moon

article

A circle, corona or halo around the sun or moon is an indication of very high clouds (cirrostratus). This is sign that a warm front is on the way. The rays of light from the sun or moon will be bent by the ice crystals that make up the cirrostratus clouds. This bending of the light will produce a large halo around the light source.

Cirrostratus clouds usually come 12 to 24 hours prior to a rain or snowstorm. Right now we have no clouds to work with, so I am expecting more great weather through most of this weekend. GR