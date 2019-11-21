Weather-Lore Dew On The Grass

article

With high pressure moving across Florida the next two days you can expect plenty of dew on the grass each morning. Clear skies at night will allow for radiational cooling which will lower the temperatures enough for humidity to condense as dew. So if a heavy dew forms on your grass at night you can expect nice weather the next day. However, when the grass is dry at first light, you should expect rain that day. The reason dew will not form at night is mainly due to cloud cover increasing and warming temperatures overnight. It is said "If night has a fever", it cries in the morning." GR