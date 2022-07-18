Weather Forecast: Warm Monday, rain chances return across Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?



Today's forecast high: 93 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees

Main weather concerns: No real big concerns today. Typical Summer weather rolls on for this Monday. Expect afternoon temps to course into the 90s under a mixed sky. Rain chances develop closer to the Gulf of Mexico through mid-late morning. Rain then spreads eastbound and closer to Orlando by early-mid afternoon. Coverage moves up into the 60%+ range. Heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes will be the primary storm hazards today.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and humid will be the name of the weather game near the attractions today. Rain chances won't rise there until mainly after 2 p.m. Highs hit in the lower 90s. Rain chances pepper in mainly after 2 p.m. Heavy rain and dangerous lightning can be expected!

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Area beaches look good for some R & R on this Monday. Rain chances won't show there until much later in the day. After 4 p.m., rain chances along the beaches rise into the 60% range. Heavy rain and lightning are the main hazards on the sand as well. Surf remains in the 2-3' range as a Southeast swell continues through the day. A moderate risk of rip currents is also in play at all Central Florida beaches.



LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances hold steady through mid-week in the 60% range. Coverage then fall late week into the weekend as some drier air slides into the State.

In the tropics, things are still on the quiet side and storm formation is not expected for the next 5 days.