Disturbance near Cuba developing, could affect Florida this weekend

Let's not forget, it's still hurricane season and the tropics remain active.

Aside from Hurricane Epsilon over the distant Atlantic, an area of "disturbed" weather needs to be watched down near Cuba.

The 5-day developmental outlook stands at 60%. An approaching front over the Southern States this weekend will help to bend the track of the system to the Northeast over time. The Northeast turn is critical, especially for South Florida.

A later turn would set the stage for more tropical rainfall for the water-logged Southern Peninsula. Breezes will also increase across the far South over the weekend as well.

Current forecast models keep the heaviest rain closer to the disturbance in far South Florida. If the system passes more to the South of the Peninsula, that would mean much less rain, closer and all bets are off!

Heavy rain would then be likely with several inches of accumulating tropical rains possible. Rain chance in the Central parts of the State this weekend will be much lower at 40% Saturday and 30% Sunday respectively.

If we see a named storm develop and it's possible, it would named ZETA. A named scenario would be most likely as the system pulls away into the open Atlantic, away from land come early next week.

Something to watch certainly over the weekend as this disturbance remains quite close to home. Stay tuned!

