Warmer Days Ahead

A light freeze hit parts of north central Florida Tuesday morning with a low temperature of 30 recorded at both Gainesville and Ocala. The rest of Central Florida shivered with low temperatures in the upper 30's and lower 40's, making it the coldest weather so far this season. However, a nice change is on the way!

Arctic air will be replaced with Pacific air that is now streaming into the southwestern U.S. and will spread across the entire U.S. this week. Temperatures will rebound by this weekend with humidity levels back on the rise. We will swing from a low in the low to mid 40's Tuesday night to high temps early next week of 80 degrees.

A new cold front will begin to approach by Tuesday of next week and that will change our wind direction. Instead of a northwest wind, we will once again receive a southerly breeze. I anticipate daily highs near of slightly above 80 for next week Monday and Tuesday.