Warm weekend before cold front sweeps across Florida on Monday

Central Florida is on a roller coaster of temperatures over the next several days.

We start your Saturday on a brisk note, but by the afternoon, highs will warm into the mid to high-70s.

There will be a few passing clouds with plenty of sunshine. Winds out of the east will create breezy conditions along the coast. Gusts as high as 15 mph are likely.

There is a moderate risk for rip currents and hazardous boating conditions.

The heat is on for the rest of your weekend and into the start of the work week.

Afternoon highs will be in the low-80s, which is well above seasonal for this time of year.

The next big weather change is a cold front that will sweep across the Florida peninsula on Monday.

Widespread showers are likely and once the front clears to our south, cooler air will usher in.

Afternoon highs go from the 80s on Monday, down to the 60s on Tuesday. Keep your jacket handy because you will need it soon.

