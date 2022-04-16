Warm start to the Easter weekend

Today we're looking at mostly sunny skies, warm and humid. There is a chance for a few passing showers/storms, but coverage stays at 20 percent. Today's high should be around 90º with the low tonight at 68º.

Main weather threats:

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Mostly sunny skies with warming PM temps in the upper 80s. A light shower is possible this afternoon. Stay hydrated and don't forget sunscreen.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN FLORIDA?

Beach weather looks great locally today. Just watch for a shower or two this afternoon.Rip current risk is MODERATE. Surf remains in the 3-4' range.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Expect warm, muggy conditions to remain for the entire weekend with highs in the 85-90º range. Skies remain mostly sunny today with an increase in clouds tomorrow. Rain chances rise on Easter Sunday in the afternoon and evening hours. Monday brings a rain chance of 50% with scattered showers and storms across the region. By Tuesday, skies begin clearing and temps fall closer to the 80º mark for highs, lows near 62°.