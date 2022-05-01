Warm and humid days expected this week

article

Tonight’s forecast low: 67 degrees



Tomorrow’s forecast high: 89 degrees



Main weather concerns: Isolated to scattered showers and storms across the Atlantic coast pushing into the interior this afternoon. In the evening, most of the activity will shift to the west with the highest chance of showers remaining in Marion, Sumter, Lake, and West Orange Counties. All showers will wrap up before midnight.





WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Tomorrow will be another wonderful day for the parks. It will be warm and humid with a slight chance for a stray shower. High temperatures will reach 89 degrees by the afternoon.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Another great day for the Atlantic beaches tomorrow with high temperatures in the low 80s. Onshore flow will still be in place leading to a moderate risk for rip currents and surf around 2ft. Winds will be mild out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. The weather will be sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Do not forget sunscreen!





LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow will be another warm and humid day, which will lead to isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Rain chances stick around all week with a "Summer like" pattern. Highs will gradually get warmer during the week, and by the end of the week reach near the mid-90s.